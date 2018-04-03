Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have $112.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BOK Financial have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two out of the trailing four quarters. We believe the diverse revenue mix and favorable geographic footprint will support growth in the upcoming quarters. The company's continuous expansion via acquisitions is also expected to aid top-line growth. Moreover, increasing loan balances and easing margin pressure are positives. However, consistently mounting costs remain a near-term headwind. Also, significant exposure toward brokerage and trading revenues amid challenging trading environment is a major concern.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOKF. Hovde Group downgraded BOK Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a hold rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.13. 56,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,055. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $74.48 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6,480.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.73 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 20.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $786,039.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $57,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BOK Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BOK Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

