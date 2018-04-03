Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Price Hits $0.0191 on Major Exchanges

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Bolivarcoin has a total market cap of $185,230.00 and approximately $1,055.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 9,698,400 coins. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

