Bonpay Price Down 9.8% This Week (CRYPTO:BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Bonpay has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $100,546.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonpay token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003492 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bonpay alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003124 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00711599 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00188300 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039452 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029871 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay’s genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.