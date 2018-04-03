Bonpay Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Bonpay token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00003396 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Bonpay has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $99,319.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bonpay has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00723349 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000470 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00173910 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00030654 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay. Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

