Boot Barn (BOOT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Pivotal Research set a $19.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $20.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. 212,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,567. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.90, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 26,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $496,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 178,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $3,083,834.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,682,831 shares of company stock valued at $115,327,897. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,513,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,246,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

