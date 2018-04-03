BOS Better OnLine Sol (BOSC) Releases Earnings Results

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) released its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:BOSC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOS) is a provider of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) mobility solutions. The Company distributes electronic components for the civil aircraft industry, defense industry and high technology equipment manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: the RFID and Mobile Solutions and the Supply Chain Solutions.

