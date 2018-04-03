BOS Better OnLine Sol (BOSC) Issues Earnings Results

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ BOSC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,800. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Get BOS Better OnLine Sol alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/bos-better-online-sol-bosc-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-updated.html.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOS) is a provider of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) mobility solutions. The Company distributes electronic components for the civil aircraft industry, defense industry and high technology equipment manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: the RFID and Mobile Solutions and the Supply Chain Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for BOS Better OnLine Sol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOS Better OnLine Sol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.