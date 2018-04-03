Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Share Price

News articles about BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BOSTON OMAHA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.7245209882106 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. BOSTON OMAHA has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

In related news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp purchased 3,218,884 shares of BOSTON OMAHA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999,997.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 69.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation engages in outdoor billboard advertising business in the United States. The company acquires existing billboard locations in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and Wisconsin. It also provides surety insurance products, as well as related brokerage services; and commercial real estate brokerage, property management, and other real estate services.

