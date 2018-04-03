Schlumberger (SLB) Holdings Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,808 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,654,912. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $61.02 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $89,651.19, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,992.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $5,914,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $88.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Schlumberger (SLB) Holdings Boosted by Boston Partners” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/boston-partners-boosts-holdings-in-schlumberger-limited-slb-updated.html.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.