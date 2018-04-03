First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 30,968 Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,887 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Boston Private Financial worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,300,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,627,000 after acquiring an additional 454,411 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 962,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,934,000 after buying an additional 105,316 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 63,490 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 622,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 44,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 37,261 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark F. Furlong bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $86,868.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,175 shares in the company, valued at $185,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald bought 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $48,311.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,255 shares of company stock valued at $507,486 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,268.03, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

