Bounty0x Price Hits $0.0430 on Major Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $25,474.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Token Store, Gate.io and Kucoin. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003115 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00719518 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00182132 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038810 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,489,922 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Token Store, Gate.io and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.