Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Las Vegas, Boyd Gaming Corporation is a leading diversified owner and operator of 22 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and New Jersey. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BYD. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.81.

NYSE:BYD traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.40. 1,363,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,446. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,584.50, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $590.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $2,511,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,153,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Larson sold 99,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $3,538,039.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,553.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,294 shares of company stock valued at $11,448,808. Corporate insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,566,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,514,000 after acquiring an additional 750,610 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 706,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 484,247 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,249.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 386,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 934,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,765,000 after purchasing an additional 258,775 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company operated 24 wholly owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South.

