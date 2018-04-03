Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE: BYD.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2018 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$110.00 to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$107.00 to C$120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$105.00 to C$122.00.

3/22/2018 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from C$115.00 to C$122.00.

3/22/2018 – Boyd Group Income Fund was given a new C$120.00 price target on by analysts at Laurentian.

3/16/2018 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2018 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$110.00 to C$120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE BYD.UN traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$109.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,712. Boyd Group Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$81.76 and a twelve month high of C$111.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

