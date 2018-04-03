Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $4.74 Million in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) Stock

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 221,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of DSW at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in DSW by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DSW by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DSW by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DSW by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DSW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William L. Jordan sold 34,412 shares of DSW stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $773,237.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,201.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

DSW opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,796.73, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. DSW Inc. has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.78.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. DSW had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that DSW Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from DSW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. DSW’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

DSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating on shares of DSW in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of DSW from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.

