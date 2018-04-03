Breakout (CRYPTO:BRK) Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week

Breakout (CURRENCY:BRK) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Breakout has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Breakout has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $7,603.00 worth of Breakout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Breakout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002024 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Breakout alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00031715 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00705808 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022525 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00016952 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Breakout Profile

Breakout (BRK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2016. Breakout’s total supply is 18,750,860 coins. The official website for Breakout is www.breakoutcoin.com. Breakout’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Breakout is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Breakout Chain is Multicurrency Blockchain based platform. Breakout Chain allows the issuance of colored coins, pegged currencies and the deployment of smart contracts Break Chain's main currency is BreakCoin (BRK), which can also be used to gamble on the Breakout Gaming Platform. “

Buying and Selling Breakout

Breakout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is not presently possible to buy Breakout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Breakout must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Breakout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Breakout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breakout and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.