Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bremer Trust National Association

Bremer Trust National Association lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Bremer Trust National Association’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Beach Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 996.3% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $2,960,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 31.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total transaction of $2,908,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,518.47, for a total value of $379,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,371.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $884.49 and a 1-year high of $1,617.54. The firm has a market cap of $700,667.69, a P/E ratio of 301.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,460.00 price target (up from $1,220.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,481.38.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

