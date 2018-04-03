BridgeCoin Market Capitalization Hits $49.76 Million (CRYPTO:BCO)

BridgeCoin (CURRENCY:BCO) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, BridgeCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. BridgeCoin has a total market capitalization of $49.76 million and approximately $33,655.00 worth of BridgeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BridgeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00024980 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BridgeCoin Profile

BCO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. BridgeCoin’s total supply is 27,000,000 coins. BridgeCoin’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBridge. BridgeCoin’s official website is www.crypto-bridge.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BridgeCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BridgeCoin

BridgeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is not currently possible to buy BridgeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BridgeCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BridgeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

