Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Briggs & Stratton earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 43.4754724071625 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup raised Briggs & Stratton to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial raised Briggs & Stratton from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of BGG stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. 3,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $918.74, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.67. Briggs & Stratton has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.34.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. Briggs & Stratton had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Briggs & Stratton’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

In other Briggs & Stratton news, insider Todd J. Teske sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $121,995.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Teske sold 26,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $610,381.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,443.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

