Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.22.

NYSE BFAM traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.79. 401,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,890. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $105.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,840.20, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $10,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 327,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,378.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,467 shares of company stock valued at $17,955,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,584,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

