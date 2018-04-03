Brinker International (EAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brinker’s aggressive expansion strategies and sales building initiatives like streamlining of menu and innovation value offerings along with its loyalty program should boost comps. Increased focus on company-owned restaurants, which allows it to have full control over operations, is also expected to boost the bottom as well as the top line. Also, various operational, remodeling and digital initiatives are likely to drive growth. The company’s shares outperformed the industry in the past six months. Meanwhile, estimates for 2018 have gone up over the last 60 days. However, the company’s revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in 10 of the trailing 12 quarters, mainly due to traffic decline at its restaurants. Further, higher labor as well as costs related to various initiatives might hurt margins, while overall choppiness in the restaurant space might keep on pressurizing comps in the upcoming quarters.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EAT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

EAT traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.52. 336,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,673.13, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.06. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $45.81.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $766.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.84 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andres Tinajero sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $28,286.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 136,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

