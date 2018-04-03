Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Invests $30.81 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 651,564 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,806,000. Oracle comprises 4.3% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Nomura downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $5,743,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 in the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.03. 3,300,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,338,031. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $189,386.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

