Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Billion

Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce sales of $5.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.24 billion and the lowest is $4.93 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $4.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.86 billion to $21.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $21.97 billion to $24.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Citigroup set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.43 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.77. 6,052,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,595,431. The firm has a market cap of $103,260.88, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 523.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

