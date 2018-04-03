Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,488,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,563,000 after buying an additional 7,020,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,098,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,830,000 after buying an additional 3,960,191 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,854,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,453 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,990.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,634,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,536 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42,071.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,331,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,649 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $103,260.88, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.72 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

