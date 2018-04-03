BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 16,550 Shares of CF Industries (CF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CF Industries (NYSE:CF) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 318,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 207,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Shares of CF opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $8,802.11, a P/E ratio of -146.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

