BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Assurant worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,796.78, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.34 and a 52-week high of $106.99.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.10%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.28%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc is a provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The Company’s segments include Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. Through its Global Housing segment, it provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products (multi-family housing business), and field services, valuation services and other property risk management services (mortgage solutions business).

