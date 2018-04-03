BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 131,593 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,593 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.12% of Owens Corning at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,357,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,051 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $75,591,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,206,000 after acquiring an additional 849,871 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 22.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,798,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,112,000 after buying an additional 328,726 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 671,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,778,000 after buying an additional 256,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Owens Corning to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

OC stock opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $8,984.49, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other news, insider Arnaud Genis sold 59,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,841,874.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $92,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

