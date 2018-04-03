Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Stake Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) by 122.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,588 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.09% of Arconic worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARNC. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 31,272,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,993 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $102,266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,715,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,490,000 after buying an additional 2,002,712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,787,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,215,000 after buying an additional 1,385,628 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,061,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after buying an additional 976,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,123.07, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13. Arconic has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo started coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

In other news, Director David P. Hess bought 40,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,176. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-purchases-231588-shares-of-arconic-inc-arnc-updated.html.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.