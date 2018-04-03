BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 44,924 Shares of F5 Networks (FFIV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 44,924 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,492 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks stock opened at $140.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8,943.32, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $153.91.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.07 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson set a $155.00 price target on F5 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.55.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP John D. Dilullo sold 3,801 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $542,364.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,738 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $396,544.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,542 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

