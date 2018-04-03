Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.19

Headlines about Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brixmor Property Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.9377783803437 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

BRX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. 3,308,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,934. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $4,646.74, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Brixmor Property Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRX. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other news, EVP Mark Horgan purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,768.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $116,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,546.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $195,495. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

