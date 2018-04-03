Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $20.42 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a current ratio of 27.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,170,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,750,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,539,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

