Brokerages Anticipate Cision Ltd. (CISN) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cision an industry rank of 194 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Cision stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.88. 905,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,789. Cision has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cision will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CISN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Cision by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cision by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

