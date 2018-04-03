Brokerages Anticipate ConocoPhillips (COP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report sales of $8.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.85 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $7.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $8.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.05 billion to $39.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $31.90 billion to $36.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.57. 4,821,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,006,712. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $64,519.57, a P/E ratio of -107.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -228.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.6% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 140.2% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 75.5% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Anticipate ConocoPhillips (COP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/brokerages-anticipate-conocophillips-cop-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-8-52-billion-updated-updated.html.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.