Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 40.39%. The firm had revenue of $362.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.10 million.

Several research firms recently commented on NPO. KeyCorp raised EnPro Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

In other news, SVP Steven R. Bower purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.54 per share, with a total value of $75,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,453.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,956,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,201,000 after buying an additional 147,898 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 169,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after buying an additional 123,536 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $7,927,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,325,000 after buying an additional 98,315 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 127,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,124. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $94.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,670.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing engineered industrial products. It operates through three segments. The Sealing Products segment includes three operating divisions: Garlock, which designs, manufactures and sells sealing products; Technetics, which designs, manufactures and sells metal seals and elastomeric seals, among others, and Stemco LP (Stemco), which designs, manufactures and sells heavy-duty truck wheel-end components and systems.

