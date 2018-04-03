Brokerages Anticipate MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MutualFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. MutualFirst Financial reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MutualFirst Financial.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MFSF shares. BidaskClub upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of MutualFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Marien sold 3,578 shares of MutualFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $130,632.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,891.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Marien sold 2,200 shares of MutualFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,734 shares of company stock worth $464,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 170.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MutualFirst Financial stock remained flat at $$36.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961. MutualFirst Financial has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.84, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc (MutualFirst) is the bank holding company of MutualBank (MutualBank or the Bank). The Bank offers financial services through approximately 30 full service retail financial center offices in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, Saint Joseph and Wabash counties in Indiana.

