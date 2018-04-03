Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $630.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report $630.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $624.00 million and the highest is $638.97 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $583.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $630.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.36 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo increased their price target on Nasdaq from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.59.

In related news, Director Charlene T. Begley sold 4,017 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $326,863.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Knight sold 13,200 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $1,048,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,114.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,837 shares of company stock worth $3,442,932 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,210,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,614,000 after buying an additional 151,864 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,100,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,374,000 after buying an additional 618,137 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,565,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,255,000 after buying an additional 685,770 shares during the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,411,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,424,000 after buying an additional 43,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,535,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.65. 1,639,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,887. The company has a market capitalization of $14,360.77, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Nasdaq announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

