Brokerages Anticipate Snap Inc (SNAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) will announce sales of $243.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.30 million. Snap posted sales of $149.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $243.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $285.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.74 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 417.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%.

Several analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.96 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

In other Snap news, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $332,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 2,675,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $50,088,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,329,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,203,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,671,121 shares of company stock valued at $103,631,378.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 27,390,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,176,000 after buying an additional 3,791,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,648,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,188,000 after buying an additional 1,762,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Snap by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,650,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after buying an additional 797,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Snap by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,546,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after buying an additional 662,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Snap by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,303,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,479,000 after buying an additional 774,113 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. 24,732,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,384,400. The company has a market capitalization of $20,074.26 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89. Snap has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

