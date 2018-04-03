Brokerages Anticipate Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.90 Billion

Brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to post sales of $5.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.76 billion and the highest is $6.00 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $5.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $5.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.44 billion to $24.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $26.29 billion to $27.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Vetr cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.26 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. UBS set a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ SBUX) traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $58.30. 8,793,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,328,919. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $82,930.40, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $9,284,338.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $3,596,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602 in the last 90 days. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Anticipate Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.90 Billion” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/brokerages-anticipate-starbucks-co-sbux-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-5-90-billion-updated-updated.html.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.