Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place (PLCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report $442.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $446.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.40 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $436.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $442.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.09 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $132.00 price target on shares of The Children’s Place and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 131.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 110,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 62,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,029,000 after buying an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLCE stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.32. 246,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,146. The stock has a market cap of $2,329.61, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.37. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $161.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This is a boost from The Children’s Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The Children’s Place’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

The Children’s Place announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

