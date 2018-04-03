Brokerages Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Tupperware Brands reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $588.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.99 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a positive return on equity of 160.65%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Saturday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $124,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,338.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,894,000 after buying an additional 110,580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.07. The firm has a market cap of $2,510.34, a PE ratio of -9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.21%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/brokerages-anticipate-tupperware-brands-co-tup-to-post-1-06-earnings-per-share-updated-updated.html.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.