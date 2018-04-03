Brokerages Anticipate Universal Display Co. (OLED) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.24. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $115.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on OLED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs set a $190.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Gabelli raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.73.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $97.55 on Friday. Universal Display has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,752.10, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Gemmill sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $310,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Sherwin I. Seligsohn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,623,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,775. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 4,188.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Universal Display by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

