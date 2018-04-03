Brokerages Anticipate Zagg Inc (ZAGG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zagg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Zagg reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zagg will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zagg.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.15 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. Zagg’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZAGG. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Zagg in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Zagg in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zagg during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Zagg in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Zagg in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL acquired a new stake in Zagg in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zagg in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Zagg (ZAGG) traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,458. The company has a market cap of $378.20, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Zagg has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) designs, produces and distributes professional product solutions for mobile devices, including screen protection (glass and film), keyboards for tablet computers and mobile devices, keyboard cases, earbuds, mobile power solutions, cables, and cases under the ZAGG and InvisibleShield brands.

