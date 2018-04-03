Brokerages Expect Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $246.66 Million

Analysts expect Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) to report $246.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank Of The Ozarks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.70 million. Bank Of The Ozarks posted sales of $219.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Of The Ozarks will report full year sales of $246.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank Of The Ozarks.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.84 million. Bank Of The Ozarks had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OZRK shares. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZRK. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Bank Of The Ozarks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 651,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Bank Of The Ozarks by 41.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Of The Ozarks in the third quarter worth $656,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank Of The Ozarks by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Bank Of The Ozarks by 90.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 298,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 142,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of The Ozarks stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.17. 803,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,030. The company has a market capitalization of $6,662.80, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank Of The Ozarks has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $53.80.

About Bank Of The Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

