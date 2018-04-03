Brokerages Expect Blucora (BCOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.97 Million

Analysts forecast that Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) will report sales of $196.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.03 million to $197.90 million. Blucora posted sales of $182.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $196.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $547.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $583.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $576.73 million to $589.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.99 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCOR. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Blucora in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Blucora in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.23 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 35,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $859,769.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mathieu Frederic Stevenson sold 33,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $806,735.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,934.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,842. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 15,869.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 697.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.40. 404,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,989. The company has a market cap of $1,149.08, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -0.12. Blucora has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

