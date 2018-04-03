Brokerages Expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) to Post $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $731.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.30 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 4.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Wells Fargo upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.31 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $1,034,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 54,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.02. The company had a trading volume of 847,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,400. The firm has a market cap of $21,652.46, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.02. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $127.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

