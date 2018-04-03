Brokerages Expect Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce $66.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.04 million and the lowest is $59.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $66.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $420.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $615.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $563.84 million to $648.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.23.

In other news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $128,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $8,505,135.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,482 shares in the company, valued at $27,243,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,115 shares of company stock worth $30,158,245. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,507,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,516,000 after acquiring an additional 140,639 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,151,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,712,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,892,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 965,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,909,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 852,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,171,000 after buying an additional 70,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,403.46, a PE ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 0.29. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $92.98.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Expect Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.03 Million” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/brokerages-expect-neurocrine-biosciences-nbix-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-66-03-million.html.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.