Brokerages Expect Synlogic (SYBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) to announce $240,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $500,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year sales of $240,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $3.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Synlogic in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Synlogic in a report on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Synlogic by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Synlogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBX traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 43,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,290. The company has a market capitalization of $207.97, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

