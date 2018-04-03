Brokerages Set $28.00 Price Target for Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS)

Shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Triple-S Management an industry rank of 101 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTS. ValuEngine raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 42,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after buying an additional 136,821 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 393,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 156,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 40,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triple-S Management stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.48. 90,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,449. The company has a market capitalization of $631.22, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Triple-S Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $706.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.29 million. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Triple-S Management will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/brokerages-set-28-00-price-target-for-triple-s-management-corp-gts-updated-updated.html.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation operates as a managed care company. The Company offers a range of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicaid and Medicare markets. The Company’s segments include Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The Managed Care segment is engaged in the sale of managed care products to the Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid market sectors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triple-S Management (GTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.