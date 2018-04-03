Brokerages Set $40.00 Target Price for Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $40.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Odonate Therapeutics an industry rank of 195 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ODT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ODT stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 20,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,137. Odonate Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $32.00.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). equities research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,273,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 128,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,881,889.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 310,000 shares of company stock worth $7,386,567.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

