Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc (AFN) PT at $65.38

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFN shares. Laurentian increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Scotiabank set a C$62.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other Ag Growth International news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.00, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00.

Shares of AFN stock traded up C$0.51 on Friday, hitting C$52.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,944. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$47.08 and a 12 month high of C$60.63. The company has a market cap of $864.61, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.06. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of C$172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.99 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.94%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc is Canada-based manufacturer of seed, fertilizer, grain, feed and food handling, blending, storage and conditioning equipment. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Brazil, South Africa and Italy, and distributes its products globally. The Company offers variety of products such as augers, belt conveyors, and a range of grain equipment that stores, handles, ventilates, and dries clients grain.

