Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) PT at $64.67

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of AEM stock remained flat at $C$54.46 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 333,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,337. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$48.04 and a 52 week high of C$68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,880.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of -0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of C$717.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$709.69 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.37%.

In other news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.49, for a total transaction of C$58,490.00. Also, insider Jean Robitaille sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.49, for a total value of C$267,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $598,390 over the last quarter.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The company primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.

